Finally feels like fall: Expect low temperatures all weekend

It'll be a chilly start for the 10th day of the 11th month!

After two days of soggy weather, Saturday offers a return of sunshine and another noticeable change: cold weather!

Friday's daytime high was recorded just after the midnight hour at 65 degrees with a 16-degree temperature drop through the day.

Early Saturday morning we'll slip to 44, only expecting the daytime high to be 56 degrees by 1:00 p.m. Some partial warmth is expected, only due to the return of sunshine after three days. However, a return of cloud cover is expect late in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

More clouds on Sunday and not much of an increase in your daytime high with 56 degrees Sunday and another overnight low of 43 degrees. A cloudy day Sunday and 56 degrees with overnight rain into Monday.

Prepare for a "soaker" on Monday with all-day showers as some could be heavy, heading to 60 degrees for Monday’s high. After another front moves through, expect a stronger temperature drop with just 48 degrees on Tuesday, 49 on Wednesday and 55 degrees next Thursday.

There are strong possibilities of a "first-freeze" for the season with 32 to 33 degrees projected Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Our average first occurrence for 30 degree readings is November 5th while the earliest occurrence is October 11th. The latest report is January 3rd and by average the weather almanac indicates November 24th as the date.

Out and about today and this weekend? Keep it bundled.