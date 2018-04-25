Finalists for Saint's cheerleading squad include one man

NEW ORLEANS - A man has made it to the final round of tryouts for the New Orleans Saintsations.

On Monday, the Saints tweeted a photo of some of the finalists for this year's squad of cheerleaders. But some were surprised to see a man among the female hopefuls.

The man, listed only as Jesse from Maurice, is in the center of another photo the Saintsations tweeted which showed the full group of this year's finalists. He appears to have made it through the first round and is moving forward in the audition process.

Thank you to all who participated in the first round of #Saintsations Auditions Friday evening. Congratulations to those who made it past the first round. We look forward to seeing you all Sunday for the next round. pic.twitter.com/9MKrQFOvl7 — Saintsations (@Saintsations) April 21, 2018

The Saints wouldn't be the first team to bring in male cheerleaders. The Los Angles Rams recently announced they will have two male cheerleaders on their squad this year. Meanwhile, teams like the Ravens and Colts have men perform stunts with female cheerleaders, though they don't dance.