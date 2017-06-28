FINAL SCORE: LSU Tigers fall to Florida 6-1, Gators win College World Series

Click HERE to watch the post-game press conference LIVE on WBRZ's Facebook.

OMAHA, NEB. - The LSU Tiger baseball team started uncharacteristically sloppy in their College World Series elimination game against the Florida Gators on Tuesday night in Omaha and it ultimately cost them the national championship.

The Florida Gators won their first national title in baseball with a 6-1 victory in game two of the finals.

Three early LSU errors helped the Gators to a 3-0 lead after just two innings of play.

In the first inning the first Florida batter reached on an error from first baseman Nick Coomes. Deacon Liput would then come around to score after two straight singles to make it 1-0 Gator lead.

Tiger starting pitcher Jared Poche worked his way out of a jam in the first, leaving runners at second and third base as he retired three in a row.

The defensive woes continued for Coomes who bobbled a pick-off attempt from Poche that would have ended the inning.

Nick Horvath would score from second as the next batter Liput smacked a RBI single up middle to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Tigers have been held at bay at the plate for most of the contest failing to get runners home when they were in scoring position.

LSU is 6 of 16 in advancement opportunities and three of eleven with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers were able to scratch across a run in the 7th inning when Zach Watson raced home from second on a Josh Smith RBI double.

LSU had a couple of scoring opportunities erased late in the game, the most notable happened when Jake Slaughter was called for runner interference sliding into second base breaking up a double play. Smith would've scored easily on the play, however when interference was called the play was ruled dead and Smith had to retreat to third base erasing what would've been the game tying run.

Zach Hess would relieve Poche after 5.2 innings and in the late innings of the contest Hess would lose control, loading the bases and then hitting a Gator batter to force in another run.

The Gators would score three more runs in the eight to break the game wide open and win it 6-1.