LSU throttles Ole Miss 45-16, improves to 5-0

BATON ROUGE - A wet and rainy night inside Death Valley wasn't enough to slow down the LSU offense from throttling Ole Miss 45-14 Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers piled up more than 570 yards of total offense against a Rebels defense that looked lifeless in the unfriendly confines of Tiger Stadium.

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 12-of-16 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the first half including a 65-yard strike on a crossing pattern to Justin Jefferson, who broke loose down the sideline for his first career touchdown.

On defense LSU sophomore safety Grant Delpit ignited the Tigers with an interception on the opening series of the game.

Following a Luke Logan 30-yard field goal for Ole Miss, LSU would answer back when Joe Burrow connected on a 21-yard touchdown strike to freshman Jamar Chase on a perfectly timed fade route in the corner of the end-zone.

On the ground, Baton Rouge natives Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire both found pay-dirt for a second straight week. The tandem helped power a rush attack that gained more than 130 yards in the first half.

A theme this season for LSU has been fast starts followed by a second half offense that struggles to keep the foot on the gas.

Fortunately for the Tigers, LSU overcame a red-zone fumble by running back Nick Brossette who was blown up in the backfield on the initial hand off.

Give credit to offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger for dialing up a creative play call and spreading the wealth on offense. Eight different Tigers recieved a rush while nine different LSU players caught a pass.

Weirdly enough Joe Burrow led the LSU ground attack with 9 rushes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers ran all over Ole Miss racking up 281 yards on the ground.

After scoring 28 first half points the Tigers responded in the final two quarters with 17 points to lock up their fifth win of the season.

Next up the Tigers (5-0) will travel to the swamp in Gainesville. The brutal slate of SEC games has arrived, the next four look like this, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama.