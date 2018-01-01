FINAL: Saints lose to Buccaneers 31-24

Tampa, FL - The Saints are just one win away from bringing home the NFC South title on Sunday on the road in Tampa taking on the Buccaneers.

On Tampa Bay's opening drive, the Saints dropped two interceptions as the Bucs offense marched the ball down the field with Peyton Barber giving the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.

But on the ensuing kickoff, history was made by the Saints rookie running back. Alvin Kamara took the ball 106-yards for the touchdown to make it a 7-7 game for the longest kick return in Saints franchise history.

Soon after, the Saints' defense came up with a big 3rd down pick on Jameis Winston before racing down the field and taking the lead on the heels of Kamara's second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard score to give New Orleans a 14-7 advantage with 2:36 to go in the first quarter.

Moving to the second, the Bucs would answer with a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run from Winston, but the Saints held on to a 14-13 lead after a missed extra point.

The Saints took that one-point lead into the locker room at halftime, as Will Lutz added a 40-yard field goal to give New Orleans a 17-13 lead with just over 2 minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Saints defense, continued to shutdown the Bucs into the fourth quarter but that's when bad luck hit the black and gold. Tommylee Lewis tried returning a punt inside his own 10 yard-line and was stripped with Tampa Bay taking the ball into the endzone for the score to give the Buccaneers a 20-17 lead with 14:04 to go in the game.

New Orleans came back with a 13-play 92-yard drive to retake the lead with 7 minutes to go after Drew Brees hit Zach Line to make it 24-20.