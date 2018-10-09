FINAL: Saints 43, Redskins 19

NEW ORLEANS - On a historic night in New Orleans, Drew Brees the hometown hero, passed Peyton Manning's all-time yardage record of 71,940 career passing yards Monday night. And, he did it in style.

Brees connected with rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass in front of a packed house inside the Superdome.

The NFL stopped the game to recognize the achievement, delivering the football to Hall-of-Fame President David Baker. Quickly after a moment of celebration with his teammates, Brees waved and blew kisses to the crowd of New Orleans.

The good news, it was Tre'Quan Smith's first career NFL touchdown, a memorable one to say the least. The bad news, Smith won't be able to keep the football.

After that the flood gates opened. Everything was clicking for New Orleans on an electric night inside the Superdome. The Saints relied heavily on the fresh legs of running back Mark Ingram who returned from a 4-game suspension. He scored twice in the first half.

On a night when the Saints' defense lost cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a concussion, Dennis Allens unit forced two crucial turnovers in the third quarter.

Following a 77-yard interception return by Justin Hardee, Brees connected with Tre'Quan Smith on a 35-yard touchdown, their second hookup of the night.

Ensuing possession for the Redskins, the Saints defense forced back-to-back turnovers. Rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport crushed Alex Smith popping the ball up into the air. Linebacker AJ Klein recovered returning it for 17-yards inside Redskins territory.

Mr. do it all Taysom Hill would later score on a 1-yard perfectly executed designed run from the shotgun. Sean Payton continues to use the versatile third-string quarterback Hill in goal-line package situations.

