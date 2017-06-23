Final pick-up for flood debris in Central on Monday

CENTRAL – Residents will have one last chance to get their debris picked up in Central on Monday.

Mayor Junior Shelton decided to deploy yard signs around the area to remind residents of the final pick -up.

The mayor says that immediately following the 2016 August flood, countless streets in Central were lined with debris.

"When you drive past, everything that you own on the street, it's demoralizing," Shelton said.

Since then, the city has conducted four pick-ups, totaling to about 90 tons of debris. Starting, Monday, June 26, trucks will take to the streets and scoop up debris one last time.

"We can't take calls about specific addresses, we're going to hit every street. Ill be certain of that. They are going to call me every day, tell me where they have been, and they will not leave until they have hit every street," Shelton said.

The mayor says that the final pick-ups will help bring a sense of normalcy to the city's residents.

The city paid about $8 million for the first four debris pick-ups in Central. FEMA reimbursed the city about 90 percent of the cost and tax payers picked about $1 million for them to be conducted.

Shelton says the city will be reimbursed for the last pick-up also and the total cost will be determined later.

For debris to be picked up, it must be 10 to 15 feet from the roadway and residents must place it out by Monday, June 26.