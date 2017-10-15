FINAL: LSU Tigers rally to defeat Auburn 27-23

Baton Rouge, LA - The Tigers held Auburn to a field goal on their first drive of the ball game with Daniel Carlson drilling a 46 yard field goal to give Auburn a 3-0 lead.

After a DJ Chark fumble, Auburn got the ball back and cashed in on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jarett Stidham to Will Hastings to make the Auburn lead 10-0 with 11:31 to go in the 1st Quarter.

The Tigers defense, continued giving up big plays later in the quarter after a 50-yard 3rd down conversion, Auburn's Kerryon Johnson punches it in the endzone from 4 yards out to make it 17-0 just 12 minutes into the game.

Early in the 2nd, Auburn's Daniel Carlson connects from 48 yards to make it 20-0.

The LSU offense finally found some rhythm in the second quarter with Russell Gage taking a jet sweep 70 yards down to the 7, then the Tigers punched it in for 6 with another jet sweep to Stephen Sullivan on 4th and 1 to make it a 20-7 ballgame.

Auburn adds a 26-yard field goal to extend their lead to 23-7 with 2:16 to go in the half.

But just before halftime, Danny Etling found Russell gage to make it 23-14.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter, DJ Chark ran back a 75-yard punt to make it 23-21.

Connor Culp kicks a field goal to put LSU in the lead 24-23.

With less than a minute in the game, Culp makes another field goal, extending LSU's lead 27-23.

With that, the LSU Tigers improve to 5-2. We'll have the post-game press conference with Coach O on our Facebook page.

