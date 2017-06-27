FINAL: LSU loses game one of College World Series Finals

OMAHA, NEB. - The LSU Tiger baseball team fell to the Florida Gators in game one of the College World Series Finals, 4-3.

The best 2-of-3 series resumes Tuesday night with game two set to begin at 7:00 p.m..

Coach Paul Mainieri going with fifth-year senior Russell Reynolds to start the game against the Gators was an unusual move however with limited options the head coach went with one of his most veteran players.

It appeared to be a stroke of genius early in the game as Reynolds retired nine of the first ten hitters he faced.

However in the top of the fourth inning Reynolds struggled to find the strike-zone walking three straight Gator batters before being relieved of his pitching duties with just one out.

Reynolds final line was 3 runs allowed on two hits, with two strikeouts and three walks.

Nick Bush replaced Reynolds on the game and the Gators scored their first run of the game on a fly-ball foul out on the third base side.

Jonathan India would follow that up with a two RBI double over the centerfield fence to score all three walks from Reynolds.

LSU hitters struggled against Gator starting pitcher Brady Singer who's struck out eleven batters in six innings of work.

However in the 6th, LSU leftfielder Antoine Duplantis connected on a solo homer to right field to start the scoring for LSU.

Beau Jordan would follow that up with a RBI single to right to cut the Gator lead in half 3-2.

Florida would tack on a run in the 7th and LSU would answer in the 8th as Josh Smith singled home Greg Deichmann to make it a 4-3 ball game.