FINAL: LSU baseball dominates Toledo, 8-1

BATON ROUGE - LSU Tiger baseball dominated the Toledo Rockets on Friday night as starting pitcher Zack Hess struck out 13 batters en route to an 8-1 win at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU hitters staked Hess to an early 3-0 lead and the Tiger pitcher responded. Hess followed up on his first Friday night start from a week ago with a dominating effort against the Rockets by throwing seven innings, allowing one run on six hits and walking zero.

“Zack is improving with each game, and he made it look easy tonight, but it’s not easy,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “He’s been blessed with tremendous ability, but you should see how hard this kid works at it. Every day he’s in the training room doing stretching exercises, every day he’s meeting with (LSU pitching coach) Alan Dunn watching video; everything he does is with maximum focus and effort to prepare for these Friday nights.”

In the seventh LSU catcher Hunter Feduccia smashed a grand slam to make it a 7-1 game, the Tigers would add another run before the night was through.

LSU moves to 6-4 on the season and will now host Sacred Heart on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.

“We got off to a good start tonight offensively, but then their left-hander (Jacob) shut us down for four or five innings,” Mainieri said. “Their bullpen struggled with command in the seventh inning, and Hunter Feduccia came through with the big grand slam after the bases were loaded. For most of the night, this was a very close, hard-fought game, and we needed every bit of the effort that Hess gave us to win this game.”