Final flood debris removal starts Monday in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Crews will start making a final pass through East Baton Rouge Parish to collect any remaining debris from the August floods.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office says the process begins Monday and runs through Aug. 13. Broome's office, in a news release Friday, said that's the deadline in order to qualify for federal cost-share reimbursements.

The Advocate reports the final pass for eligible debris will include the city limits and unincorporated areas of the parish as well as residences along state highways.

City-parish officials said residents should move debris curbside as soon as possible. Eligible items include anything that was damaged as a result of the flood such as furniture, flooring, insulation and sheetrock.

Since August, city-parish crews have collected nearly 1.97 million cubic yards of debris.