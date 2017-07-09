88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Final flood debris removal starts Monday in East Baton Rouge

1 hour 29 minutes 34 seconds ago July 09, 2017 Jul 9, 2017 Sunday, July 09 2017 July 09, 2017 11:33 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Crews will start making a final pass through East Baton Rouge Parish to collect any remaining debris from the August floods.
  
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office says the process begins Monday and runs through Aug. 13. Broome's office, in a news release Friday, said that's the deadline in order to qualify for federal cost-share reimbursements.
  
The Advocate reports the final pass for eligible debris will include the city limits and unincorporated areas of the parish as well as residences along state highways.
  
City-parish officials said residents should move debris curbside as soon as possible. Eligible items include anything that was damaged as a result of the flood such as furniture, flooring, insulation and sheetrock.
  
Since August, city-parish crews have collected nearly 1.97 million cubic yards of debris.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days