Final flood debris removal in EBR to begin July 10

BATON ROUGE – City-Parish crews will begin their final flood debris removal pass across East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, July 10.

The pass is for any remaining debris collection needs for residents that were impacted by the August 2016 flood. Debris removal operations will conclude on August 11.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in collaboration with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness secured a six-month extension for eligible flood debris removal activities. The terms of the extension include that all debris removal operations in eligible areas served by the City-Parish must stop by Aug. 13 in order to qualify for federal cost-share reimbursements.

The final pass will include debris removal of eligible flood debris at residential addresses located along state highways throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

City-Parish officials are urging all residents still in need of debris removal to move their materials curbside as soon as possible. Residents can also continue to request debris removal by contact the Department of Environmental Services at 225-389-4865. Eligible items include anything in the home that was damaged as a result of the August 2016 flood such as furniture, flooring, insulation and sheetrock.

Construction and reconstruction waste materials are not eligible for FEMA reimbursement and will not be collected by City-Parish debris removal crews. Ineligible items can be disposed of at the North Landfill, located at 16001 Samuels Road.

For more information and to track the progress of these debris removal efforts through this final collection pass, go to http://gis.brla.gov/debris.