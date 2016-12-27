Final flood debris pick up in Central on Jan. 4

CENTRAL – The City of Central has arranged for a final flood debris pick up on Jan. 4.

According to city officials, the final pass is due to the number of requests that have been received. Officials say that each street will be picked up throughout the city.

Only flood related debris will be removed. Construction debris will not be picked up and according to FEMA removal is the responsibility of the contractor or homeowner.

The homeowner must separate the construction and flood debris into separate piles in order to have the flood debris removed. A debris pile that is mixed with construction debris and flood debris will not be picked up.

Additionally, no debris on private property will be picked up. All debris must be on the side of the road to be removed.

Residents with questions are asked to call 225-262- 5000.