FINAL: Falcons 20, Saints 17 in Thursday night showdown

Atlanta, GA - The Saints taking the show on the road to Atlanta looking to move one win closer to an NFC South crown and a playoff berth against the Falcons.

New Orleans marched down the field to take a 3-0 lead on their first drive of the game, but rookie running back Alvin Kamara was hit hard on the play before Will Lutz's field goal and stepped out of the ball game early in the 1st.

Kamara is questionable to return after being taken to the locker room to go through the NFL's concussion protocol.

The Falcons' Matt Bryant would also hit a chipshot field goal to tie the game 3-3 after thier first drive with 5 minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

Moving to the second, the Falcons' Devonta Freeman capped of a 15-play Atlanta drive with a 1-yard score to give the home team a 10-3 lead.

The Saints defense coming up big in back-to-back plays to end and start the half with an interception, with the 3rd quarter pick leading to a Drew Brees touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to give New Orleans a 17-10 lead early in the 3rd quarter.

The Falcons not going down without a fight in the fourth, as Ryan found Julio Jones in the endzone to tie the game at 17-17 with 10 minutes to play.

The Falcons add a field goal, giving the Saints and Drew Brees a chance to make another 4th quarter comeback but Brees throws an interception in the final minute to former LSU Tiger Deion Jones who clinches the game for a 20-17 Falcons win.