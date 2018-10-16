Today marks final day to register online to vote in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Today is the last day Louisiana residents can register to vote. The only method left, is to register online.

There are only three weeks left until the midterm elections. Items on the ballot include voting for the next secretary of state and other topics for specific areas. Residents wishing to register online can click here.

For security reasons, the application will time out if the page remains idle for more than five minutes. All dated will be cleared and applicants will have to start the process from the beginning.

Once completed, residents can mail in their application or submit it electronically if they are verified by the Office of Motor Vehicles. Those wishing to submit it electronically, must have a state driver's license or special ID card when beginning the process.

