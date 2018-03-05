FINAL: #16 LSU slugs its way past Southeastern, 4-2

LSU baseball completed the weekend undefeated by slugging its way past Southeastern, 4-2 on Sunday at the Box.

The Tigers capped off a brilliant weekend on the mound allowing just three runs while only issuing three walks in their three victories over Toledo, Sacred Heart and Southeastern.

Freshman right-hander AJ Labas made his first-career start for LSU on Sunday after Paul Mainieri elected to shake up the weekend rotation.

In his debut Labas logged two scoreless innings in a short start. The freshman missed the first two weeks of the season after undergoing back surgery in December.

The former Central Wildcat Ma'Khail Hilliard came on in relief and fired four shut-out innings and picked up his third win of the season improving to (3-0).

Through 12 innings of work this season, Hilliard is holding opposing batters to a .214 average and has yet to allow a run.

Offensively Antoine Duplantis propelled the Tigers offense hitting his first home run of the season - a no doubt solo-shot to right field in the first inning.

Beau Jordan also homered for the third time this year. Jordan finished the afternoon 3-for-4 finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

The Tigers will return to action Tuesday night against Southern where they will honor former legendary Southern head coach Roger Cador.