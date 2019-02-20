Filmed in Baton Rouge & Ascension, Netflix debuts trailer for crime thriller 'The Highwaymen'

BATON ROUGE - Netflix's new film about the final days of notorious criminals Bonnie & Clyde may feature some familiar scenery when you check it out next month.

The film's production first made local headlines last year when crews set up shop in Ascension Parish, complete with an artificial town straight out of the 1930s. It moved in March from Donaldsonville to Baton Rouge, where filming took place at the old Governor's Mansion. The production also had stops in Laplace and Shreveport.

The movie stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, who portray Texas rangers hunting down the infamous criminal pair, as well as Kathy Bates.

More than 150 workers and 1,800 extras, many of them locals, took part in the production.

The film launches on Netflix's streaming service March 29. You can see the full trailer below.