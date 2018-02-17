Film showcases historically black colleges and universities

NEW YORK - A new documentary that delves into historically black colleges and universities shows they have been about more than learning what's in books and have been driving forces for African-American economic and political advancement.

Filmmaker Stanley Nelson's "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities" debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last year and gets its national broadcast debut Monday through the PBS series "Independent Lens." It explores the origins of HBCUs and how their campuses helped black intellectualism flourish.

Nelson says HBCUs were involved in events central to the civil rights movement, like lunch counter sit-ins in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first four men who asked for lunch service at a Woolworth's counter in February 1960 were students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.