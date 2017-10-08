78°
Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.

Sunday, October 08 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday.
  
Weinstein had previously voluntarily taken a leave of absence following decades of sexual harassment allegations detailed Thursday in a New York Times expose. The board on Friday endorsed that decision. But it went further Sunday, removing Weinstein from the company he co-founded.
  
In a statement, the board cited "new information" about Weinstein's conduct that has emerged in the past few days. An attorney for Weinstein didn't immediately comment.

