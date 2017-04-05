Fighter jet crash narrowly avoids Washington suburbs

CLINTON, Md. - Residents of a suburban Washington neighborhood say their house shook when a fighter jet crashed nearby.



Air Force officials said in a statement Wednesday that the D.C. Air National Guard F-16C was flying with other aircraft when it crashed southwest of Joint Base Andrews. Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tweets that the pilot, who ejected from the plane, is in good condition.



The plane went down in woods behind a small subdivision of two-story brick homes in Clinton. Brady says the plane crashed about 200 yards from homes, but no injuries or damage was reported on the ground.



Tyrone Wolridge and his wife, Tina, say it felt like an earthquake and they saw a plume of smoke.



Crystal Hollingsworth says she heard a "huge crash" followed by the sound of "live rounds" that seemed like they lasted for "a minute or two."

EMS spokesman Mark Brady says no one on the ground was injured. He says the pilot was treated for minor injuries.



Acting fire chief Ben Barksdale says pieces of the plane were on fire when crews arrived and firefighters used water and foam to extinguish them.



Brady says debris was spread around a radius of roughly 40 yards, but debris was also found in other areas, a possible sign that it came off before impact.