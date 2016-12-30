Fight with sleeping man ends in gunfire on Monterrey Blvd

BATON ROUGE – Police say a fight with a sleeping man outside a Baton Rouge home ended in gunfire last Friday.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Monterrey Blvd around 12:04 p.m. on Dec. 23. Police say 21-year-old Da'Rashio Wicks was charged with second-degree murder.

According to arrest records, Wicks said his two brothers found 50-year-old Mito Ramirez sleeping in the front yard of their home on Monterrey Blvd. The group tried to wake Ramirez, who then awoke speaking Spanish and brandished a pocket knife.

Police say the group then fled the area, with Ramirez chasing one of the brothers. Wicks then grabbed "an assault rifle" and confronted Ramirez who was alone in the front yard.

Wicks told police that he was standing face-to-face about 30-40 feet from Ramirez when Ramirez began moving toward him while holding the knife. Wicks then shot Ramirez.

Documents say detectives recovered a knife at the scene, near Ramirez's clothing.

Witnesses told police that they saw Ramirez swaying and stumbling in Wick's front yard before he fell asleep. Witnesses say 20 minutes later, Wicks and his brothers tried to wake Ramirez up by kicking and punching him.

The witnesses confirmed that Ramirez awoke and chased one of the brothers, and that Wicks returned with a rifle and fired at Ramirez.

Arrest documents note that Ramirez had some abrasions on his legs and bruising to his right wrist. Ramirez also sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen that traveled left to right, exiting from the lower back. Police say the gunshot injury is not consistent with Wick's account.

Wicks was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday.