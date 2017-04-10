Fight with shovel handle interrupts Easter egg hunt

THIBODAUX – Police say two people were arrested after violence interrupted an Easter Egg hunt in Thibodaux Sunday afternoon.

Florence Robinson, 25, was charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace. Junius Boyd Jr. was charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, officers responded to Peltier Park just after 5 p.m. for what was initially reported as a man hitting a woman with a baseball bat.

Investigators later learned that Robinson and Boyd had ended their relationship earlier in the day. Robinson arrived at the scene and confronted Boyd with a shovel handle as he was trying to leave. Police say Robinson shattered the back windshield of Boyd’s vehicle then struck him when he got out of the car.

Zeringue said Boyd then took the shovel from Robinson and began hitting her with it, striking her in the head.

Robinson was transported to the hospital for treatment. She was later arrested when she was released from the hospital.

Robinson and Boyd are both being held at the LaFourche Parish Detention Center.