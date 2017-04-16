Fight near Turkish polling station leaves 3 dead

Image: WAOW

ISTANBUL - Turkey's state-run news agency says the death toll in a fight outside a polling station in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir has risen to three.



Anadolu news agency said a land feud may have been the reason for Sunday's deadly quarrel, while the private Dogan news agency reported it as caused by "differences in political opinion."



The fight took place outside a village school where voting is going on for Turkey's historic referendum on expanding the president's powers.



Anadolu said two people were detained and gendarmes took security precautions at the village.