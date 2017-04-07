59°
Fight heats up over plan to move President Polk's body

43 minutes 43 seconds ago April 07, 2017 Apr 7, 2017 Friday, April 07 2017 April 07, 2017 8:35 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A lawyer for a museum that wants to have the body of former President James K. Polk exhumed is accusing the head of the Tennessee Historical Commission of acting unethically.
    
The attorney was responding to a letter from the executive director of the Tennessee Historical Commission saying moving the 11th president's body from the state Capitol grounds to a museum 50 miles away would create a false sense of history.
    
Doug Jones, an attorney for the James K. Polk Memorial Association, replied in a letter Friday that his client deserves a fair hearing. He said Polk should be buried at his presidential museum.
    
The director of the Tennessee Historical Commission said in an email that his letter shouldn't be construed to mean that commission members wouldn't hear a waiver request.

