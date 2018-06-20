Fight between inmates leaves several officers hurt at Louisiana state prison

ST. GABRIEL - Offenders at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center are facing additional charges after a brawl at the prison over the weekend.

Department of Corrections officials say the scrap started as a fight between two female inmates. Nearby corrections officers soon stepped in to break up the confrontation.

A spokesperson says once one of the women realized the scuffle would end with her going to "administrative segregation", she began swinging at the officers too. One of the prison employees was punched in the mouth and three others suffered less serious injuries.

No inmates were hurt, but one of them was maced. The DOC says the women will face new charges as a result but did not specify what they would be.