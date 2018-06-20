85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fight between inmates leaves several officers hurt at Louisiana state prison

1 hour 2 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 5:41 PM June 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ST. GABRIEL - Offenders at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center are facing additional charges after a brawl at the prison over the weekend.

Department of Corrections officials say the scrap started as a fight between two female inmates. Nearby corrections officers soon stepped in to break up the confrontation.

A spokesperson says once one of the women realized the scuffle would end with her going to "administrative segregation", she began swinging at the officers too. One of the prison employees was punched in the mouth and three others suffered less serious injuries.

No inmates were hurt, but one of them was maced. The DOC says the women will face new charges as a result but did not specify what they would be.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days