Fifth-grader dies in South Carolina elementary school fight

Photo: The Post and Courier

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a fifth grader in South Carolina has died from injuries she suffered in a fight at her elementary school earlier this week.

Colleton County Sheriff's spokeswoman Shalane Lowes said the girl died at a Charleston hospital Wednesday. Family members identified the student to the Post and Courier as 10-year-old Raniya Wright.

Colleton County School District officials say the girl was hurt Monday during a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro. Authorities haven't detailed how the girl was injured or what the fight was about.

The school district said in a statement one student was suspended as the investigation into the fight continues. Colleton County deputies said they are also investigating the fight.