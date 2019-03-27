75°
Latest Weather Blog
Fifth-grader dies in South Carolina elementary school fight
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a fifth grader in South Carolina has died from injuries she suffered in a fight at her elementary school earlier this week.
Colleton County Sheriff's spokeswoman Shalane Lowes said the girl died at a Charleston hospital Wednesday. Family members identified the student to the Post and Courier as 10-year-old Raniya Wright.
Colleton County School District officials say the girl was hurt Monday during a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro. Authorities haven't detailed how the girl was injured or what the fight was about.
The school district said in a statement one student was suspended as the investigation into the fight continues. Colleton County deputies said they are also investigating the fight.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Truck carrying chemical explodes on Arkansas highway
-
The G Code: Author to hold marketing, branding event
-
Metro Council to discuss policy to protect officers during funeral processions
-
Dangerous dog treats found in Baton Rouge
-
Suspect identified in Tuesday's high-speed chase during I-10 gridlock