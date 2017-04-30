FIFA official Sheikh Ahmad resigning amid bribery claims

ZURICH - FIFA Council member Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah of Kuwait is resigning from his soccer roles under pressure from allegations in an American federal court that he bribed Asian officials.



Sheikh Ahmad says he will withdraw from a May 8 election in Bahrain for the FIFA seat representing Asia which he currently holds.



The Kuwaiti royal denies any wrongdoing but says "I do not want these allegations to create divisions or distract attention from the upcoming AFC and FIFA Congresses."



The long-time Olympic Council of Asia president contacted the ethics panels of FIFA and the IOC after the allegations were made in Brooklyn federal courthouse on Thursday.



FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai, an American citizen from Guam, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy charges related to taking around $1 million bribes, including from Kuwaiti officials.