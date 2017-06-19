Fiery tirade over husband's texting gets wife arrested

BATON ROUGE – A scorned lover was booked into jail, accused of a violent tirade aimed at her husband who was texting another woman.

Jaquoia Smith, 34, was arrested on domestic abuse and arson charges after an altercation in the Tigerland apartment she shares with her husband. Authorities said Smith tricked the woman texting her husband into coming over and tried to run the unidentified woman over with a car. Then, according to arrest documents, Smith attacked her husband.

The man said Smith punched him while he was asleep and, when he locked himself in a room to protect himself from her, she set the door on fire.

The man told authorities, he saw flames coming from under the door of the room he had locked himself in.

According to the arrest document, Smith threw the man's clothes outside and then the door on fire.

The victims in the case were not identified.

