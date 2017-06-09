Fiery crash on State Street leaves thousands without power

BATON ROUGE – An afternoon crash has left more than 2,000 people near East State Street without power on Thursday afternoon.

The crash has closed East State Street at Dalrymple Drive. The crash has caused downed power lines that caught fire.



Witness say the car hit a pole and overturned in an embankment.

Car hits pole, crashes in embankment on E. State Street. Witnesses say they heard a loud 'boom.' Driver is expected to be okay. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/KpEY3TC497 — Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) June 8, 2017

The crash has caused outages to about 2,044 residents from State Street to East Washington Street and parts of East McKinley Street to parts of Dalrymple Drive, according to the outage map.

There are no reports of injuries.

According to Entergy, power is estimated to be restored to residents by 6 p.m. on Thursday. The company says a serviceman is working to get power restored as soon as possible.

Check back for updates.