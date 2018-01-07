42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fiery crash kills 15-year-old driver in Ascension

2 hours 3 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, January 06 2018 Jan 6, 2018 January 06, 2018 10:17 PM January 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ASCENSION PARISH- Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on I-10 West near LA 73.

Officials say 15-year-old Jessie Chaney from Denham Springs was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2004 Infinity G35. Troopers believe Chaney was traveling at a high rate of speed when the left rear tire failed, and he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree, and ignited while Chaney was still inside. One of the passengers was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. Chaney had a total of four passengers in the vehicle and they are being treated for moderate to serious injuries, authorities say.

Chaney sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

A routine toxicology sample will be taken for analysis.

The accident remains under investigation.

