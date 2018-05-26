73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers leaves three dead, more injured on I-12

Saturday, May 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

COVINGTON - Three people were killed and more injured after a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers and several other cars on I-12.

According to the St. Tammany Fire District 13, three people were killed, four were taken to a local hospital, and two others have not been accounted for.

Eastbound I-12 is completely closed. One lane of the interstate westbound is open.

This is a developing story.

