Few head to the polls for early voting ahead of upcoming election

BATON ROUGE – Even though Saturday marked the first day of early voting, officials didn't see much action at the polls ahead of the December 8 election.

"I think it's because of the holidays," said Joanne Reed, Deputy Chief Registrar of voters in East Baton Rouge Parish. "It's been steady. We've had right at 900 people to early vote in East Baton Rouge Parish today."

Residents will be voting on the next secretary of state, the next Baton Rouge City Constable, as well as two and two big propositions. Those propositions are a property tax to build a mental health center and a sales tax for traffic improvement projects.

Polls will be open through December 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 25.

Residents that want to participate in early voting can do so at the Registrar of Voter’s Office in their parish or at other designated locations.

For a complete listing of early voting locations, click here.