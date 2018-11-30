68°
Festival of Lights turns downtown Baton Rouge into winter wonderland

Friday, November 30 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Baton Rouge. The time has come again for the annual "Festival of Lights."

The holiday fun includes snow, ice skating, live music, and plenty more.

The 2018 Downtown Festival of Lights takes place at the North Boulevard Town Square from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

