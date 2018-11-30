68°
Festival of Lights turns downtown Baton Rouge into winter wonderland
BATON ROUGE - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Baton Rouge. The time has come again for the annual "Festival of Lights."
The holiday fun includes snow, ice skating, live music, and plenty more.
The 2018 Downtown Festival of Lights takes place at the North Boulevard Town Square from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The sun is out, temps are in the 70’s, but people are making SNOW in downtown Baton Rouge! The annual Festival of Lights starts in 30 minutes! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ErwHGDzn4k— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) November 30, 2018
