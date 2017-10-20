Festival celebration of all things brunch

BATON ROUGE- A festival event dedicated to celebrating everything brunch will take place Saturday at the Baton Rouge Gallery.

The venue is located at 1515 Perkins Road. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Baton Rouge Brunch Fest is a family-friendly event that will feature food from local restaurants, live music, drink specials and more.

Tickets for the event can be bought on Eventbite. Attendees can try dishes from 10-15 different vendors for $5-$10 per dish. Children 9-years-old and younger get in free.

Restaurants that will be participating in Brunch Fest include Ruby Slipper, The Overpass Merchant, Barbosa's BBQ, The Pelican House, Kolache Kitchen, Mestizo, Brickyard Edibles, Breck's Bistro, The Cajun Spoon and Magpie Cafe.

The event will also host a "festival tailgating" party for the LSU vs. Ole Miss game which will be displayed on a big screen projector.

For more information, check out Brunch Fest's website.