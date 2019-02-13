63°
Fertilizer company trying to halt wandering waste heap wall
DONALDSONVILLE (AP) - Crews are hauling dirt to the wall around a fertilizer waste mountain in Louisiana and pumping out part of the acidic lake within it, hoping to stop the wall's outward creep and prevent a potential environmental disaster.
It's happening at Mosaic Fertilizer LLC near Donaldsonville. The company reported its latest environmental problem Jan. 10.
State Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Greg Langley tells The New Orleans Advocate the 200-foot-high retaining wall moves an average of a half-inch a day, though in fits and starts along the wall.
Sierra Club regional official Darryl Malek-Wiley tells Nola.com ' The Times-Picayune it would be a disaster if the wall gives way and what Mosaic calls "process water" gets into wetlands.
Mosaic officials say they're working to keep that from happening.
