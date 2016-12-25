Ferriday seeks missing police equipment

FERRIDAY - Ferriday police are looking for missing equipment signed out to employees who left or were fired during the past four years, but a department consultant believes the items will be returned.



The Ferriday Board of Alderman had voted to contact Louisiana State Police to ask for help in auditing equipment, but consultant John Cowan said he thinks it's a matter the department can handle internally.



The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2hzwJK1 ) the missing equipment includes stun guns, badges, radios and uniforms but not firearms.



Cowan has been in charge of the department temporarily since Mayor Sherrie Jacobs suspended Chief Arthur Lewis for an unspecified Dec. 2 incident.