85°
Latest Weather Blog
Feral hog slaughter, sausage business closed, investors sue
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A company that slaughtered feral hogs as wild boar for restaurants and for grocery sausage has gone under, and investors are accusing the owner of fraud and breach of contract.
The New Orleans Advocate reports that the federal lawsuit was filed by investors who'd hoped to expand by having Charles Munford make their sausage for retail.
Munford couldn't be reached for comment.
His farm sold meat to top New Orleans and Baton Rouge restaurants. Munford bought a slaughterhouse for his meat, then moved to slaughtering only feral hogs, then to selling his own line of sausages.
State records show the slaughterhouse is closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police release video of officers beaten in New Orleans brawl
-
Permanent injunction wanted for proposed Ascension Parish development
-
Residents praising NOPD response following weekend brawl on Bourbon Street
-
LSU caretakers respond to Mike the Tiger pouncing video
-
Some Metro Councilmemebers like new road tax plan better than last one
Sports Video
-
LSU Track star Aleia Hobbs happy she could represent her home state...
-
14-year-old CoCo Gauff wants to be the next star in pro tennis
-
Pete Jenkins reflects on 2017 season
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence