Feral hog slaughter, sausage business closed, investors sue

1 hour 59 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 21 2018 Jun 21, 2018 June 21, 2018 11:11 AM June 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A company that slaughtered feral hogs as wild boar for restaurants and for grocery sausage has gone under, and investors are accusing the owner of fraud and breach of contract.
  
The New Orleans Advocate reports that the federal lawsuit was filed by investors who'd hoped to expand by having Charles Munford make their sausage for retail.
  
Munford couldn't be reached for comment.
  
His farm sold meat to top New Orleans and Baton Rouge restaurants. Munford bought a slaughterhouse for his meat, then moved to slaughtering only feral hogs, then to selling his own line of sausages.
  
State records show the slaughterhouse is closed.

