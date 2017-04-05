81°
Fence snags suspect after police chase in San Diego

April 05, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

SAN DIEGO -  A man suspected of hitting another man in the head with a rock was caught with his pants down, literally.

According to KGTV, the man was arrested after trying to run from police officers in San Diego Monday night. When officers ordered him to jump over a fence, his pants got stuck. Officers had to tear the man away from the fence before taking him into custody. 

Police tell KGTV that the victim was standing outside an apartment complex when a man walked up and struck him in the head with a rock. The victim said he did not know the suspected attacker.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

