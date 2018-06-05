Female inmates, children participate in EBRSO parenthood event

BATON ROUGE - Inmates and their children had the opportunity to participate in the 10th annual One Day With Kids event.

The event was hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Tuesday. The event is for female inmates who have successfully completed parenting classes which are designed to help them understand and accept the responsibility of parenthood, according to a release.

By completing the program, inmates are given the opportunity to share the day with their children. The release states that the goal of the program is to unite family members with defendants and develop more positive relations with their children to strengthen family bonds.