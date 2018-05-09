90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Female carjacking suspect loses clothes in bizarre fight with off-duty officer downtown

1 hour 45 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, May 09 2018 May 9, 2018 May 09, 2018 2:55 PM May 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An off-duty officer from out of town foiled an attempted carjacking by a woman Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Laurel Street and 4th Street. Witnesses, including a Baton Rouge police officer, say a woman reportedly forced an elderly woman to withdraw an unknown amount of cash from a nearby ATM, and tried to steal her vehicle. 

An off-duty Slidell police officer was close by and saw the attempted carjacking unfold. He jumped into action and detained the thief. During their scuffle, witnesses say the woman's clothes came off. 

Baton Rouge police have not released any official statement regarding the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days