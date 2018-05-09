Female carjacking suspect loses clothes in bizarre fight with off-duty officer downtown

BATON ROUGE - An off-duty officer from out of town foiled an attempted carjacking by a woman Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Laurel Street and 4th Street. Witnesses, including a Baton Rouge police officer, say a woman reportedly forced an elderly woman to withdraw an unknown amount of cash from a nearby ATM, and tried to steal her vehicle.

An off-duty Slidell police officer was close by and saw the attempted carjacking unfold. He jumped into action and detained the thief. During their scuffle, witnesses say the woman's clothes came off.

Baton Rouge police have not released any official statement regarding the incident.