FEMA will not duplicate benefits of insurance

BATON ROUGE - Flood survivors must not accept the same benefits from more than one source, also known as the duplication of benefits, FEMA officials say.



Federal and state agencies responding to disasters are prohibited from duplicating the benefits of insurance companies or other public or private entities. FEMA cannot legally provide disaster assistance for items or services already covered by flood insurance.



When insured flood survivors apply for FEMA assistance, they must submit copies of their flood insurance settlements. Survivors who have flood insurance that covers structures and/or contents may receive little to no disaster assistance from FEMA.



FEMA also cannot provide disaster assistance for items or services that survivors have received through donation. For example, if a public or private organization provides donated appliances, bathroom fixtures or medical equipment to a survivor, that survivor cannot receive FEMA assistance to replace those items.



Survivors may be asked to provide receipts or other evidence to prove the FEMA disaster assistance they received did not duplicate benefits. If it is determined at any time that FEMA disaster assistance would duplicate benefits, survivors may be denied those particular benefits from FEMA or asked to repay any duplicated benefits they may have received.