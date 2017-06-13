FEMA trailers for sale spark controversy

BATON ROUGE - The Federal Government is selling FEMA trailers to a handful of flood victims who still need the mobile housing units.

"In Holden, there's a few that look just like FEMA trailers for sale along the road...has got people talking on social media."

Six FEMA trailers are sitting along Hwy. 190 in Holden. Each of the units has a "For Sale" sign on them.

The sight outraged a few residents on Facebook this week. Residents couldn't believe that trailers sold to flood victims are already being resold on the street. But according to FEMA's Kurt Pickering, that's not quite the case here.

"No one who is in an MHU now and is eligible for the program we're talking about has purchased one yet," Pickering said.

FEMA announced they would be selling trailers to eligible flood victims who won't be ready to move home after the 18-month deadline. They agency will reportedly contact those who qualify, and prices for the units could vary.

"It's not going to be a dollar or two. the lowest that is written into the agreement is there will be no less than 25 percent of the fair market value," Pickering said.

There are still about 4,000 families in trailers throughout the Capital City region. FEMA plans to reuse most of them in other disasters around the country. Eventually, they could be sold at auction. That's likely where the six units in Holden came from.

"We transport this kind of stuff all over the country. one week we buy houses next week we may buy loads of steel," Pickering said.

FEMA's mobile housing program is set to end in February 2018.