FEMA trailers for Louisiana flood victims extended to August

Saturday, April 28 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Victims of the August 2016 flooding who have been living in FEMA trailers can stay in their temporary housing through Aug. 15.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved his request for an extension of the manufactured housing units available. Fewer than 1,000 families remain in the temporary housing nearly two years after the flood, down from 4,500 households.
  
FEMA intends to increase the rent on the units in July from the $50 per month current rate. The increases were described as "incremental," based on ability to pay and size of the housing unit.
  
Edwards says he'll appeal that decision.
  
The governor says the extension will give families time to complete flood-related repairs. But he worried that the rent increase "could prove to be a hardship."
