FEMA to test emergency alert system Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will activate a nationwide emergency alert system this week.

The Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts will be tested Wednesday. Officials say the initial test was supposed to take place last month, but was postponed due to ongoing response efforts for Hurricane Florence.

The WEA portion of the test is set for 1:18 p.m. CST and the EAS portion will follow at 1:20 p.m. CST.

"As with any aspect of emergency management, it is always important to test our resources and determine if any challenges exist,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “We look forward to working with our federal partners on examining this vital communications tool. Getting clear and accurate information to those facing an emergency is critical in helping protect the public.”

The WEA system is used to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children, and other critical situations.

The WEA message will read:

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The ESA is a national public warning system that provides President Donald Trump with the communication capability to address the nation during a national emergency.

The message will read:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”