FEMA to hold homeowner housing fair Saturday

1 hour 23 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 June 26, 2018 10:07 AM June 26, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is teaming up with more than 35 partners to provide residents with an opportunity to become homeowners.

The opportunity is in honor of June being National Homeownership Month.

According to a release, the upcoming fair will be a one-stop-shop resource for renters who want to buy a home, homeowners whose houses needs repair, or survivors of the 2016 floods still seeking permanent housing.

The fair will be held at the Baker Municipal Auditorium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

