FEMA to award over $2M to help communities mitigate against future storm damage

BATON ROUGE- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced funding awards for two Louisiana communities for projects related to Hurricanes Katrina and Gustav.

According to a release, FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Program provides federal funds to eligible communities after a presidential disaster declaration to reduce the impact of future events.

FEMA is awarding more than $1 million to St. Bernard Parish to fund the elevation of six homes. The funds are specific to Hurricane Katrina and will cover expenses related to elevating the homes to a level at or above the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) or higher if required by FEMA or local ordinance.

The agency is also providing more than $1.9 million to the city of St. Gabriel from a Drainage Improvement Project. The funding, associated with Hurricane Gustav, will be used to increase the capacity of the Sunshine Wastewater Treatment Plant to manage projected daily flow rates during significant weather events.

FEMA has a long-term commitment to help Louisiana communities recover and to become more resilient, according to the release.