FEMA refuses to fix flood damaged road

LIVINGSTON, LA- Livingston Parish appealed to FEMA after complaints of post-flood road deterioration surface.

The first time Livingston Parish officials asked FEMA for 60-million dollars in road repairs, the disaster relief agency refused. However, parish officials said they will continue to appeal until their case has no where else to go.

But the Livingston residents think it's only a matter of time before the damaged roads take a toll on transportation.

"The flood only made it worse. They were already in bad shape, and now they are washing away," one resident said.

Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security said the outward appearance of the roads are deceiving. On the surface the roads look decent, but underneath the black top has damage that will lead to decay in the next year.

Livingston officials say it could take up to 6 months to get the verdict their appeal.