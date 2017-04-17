FEMA program delegates $10 million to EBR and Ascension schools

BATON ROUGE – FEMA has delegated $10 million to four East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish schools for recovery efforts following the August flood.

FEMA's Public Assistance program awarded more than $3.3 million to the East Baton Rouge School Board for remediation at Park Forest Middle School and Park Forest Elementary School. Additionally, the Ascension Parish School Board will receive $3.5 million for St. Amant High School and about $2.8 million will help the Central Community School System pay for permanent repairs to Tanglewood Elementary School.

The program recently awarded about $77 million to schools following the August flood in Tangipahoa, Ascension, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. Funding covered emergency protective measures, construction, remediation and utility assistance.

As of April 14, FEMA's Public Assistance program has delegated nearly $341 million to reimburse local and state governments along with private non-profits for the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

FEMA's program helps to repair or replace critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, public buildings and schools. The program offers supplemental financial assistance on a cost-sharing basis. FEMA typically reimburses 75 percent of eligible PA expenses. However, FEMA will reimburse applicants 90 percent of eligible PA expenses given the magnitude of the August floods.