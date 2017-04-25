FEMA offers free legal assistance to victims of disaster fraud

BATON ROUGE - FEMA is offering a service that provides free legal assistance to disaster survivors who have fallen victim to disaster fraud.

Disaster Legal Services provides free legal assistance to low-income survivors who have been the victims of fraudulent contractors and other scammers. DLS will allow these victims to hire an attorney for issues after a declared disaster.

Members of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division will counsel, advise and provide legal representation in cases that don’t generate a fee. FEMA says survivors should also be aware of the limitations on DLS.

For example, assistance is not available for cases that will produce a fee. Such cases are referred to a lawyer referral service.

DSL has assisted survivors with post-disaster related matters including:

Insurance claims for doctor and hospital bills.

Claims for property loss or loss of life.

Drawing up new wills or other legal papers

Help with home repair contracts and contractors.

Advice on problems with landlords.

To request legal help through DLS call 1-800-310-7029 or visit www.fema.gov orwww.disasterlegalaid.org